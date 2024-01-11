Vijayawada MP Kesineni Nani quits TDP, to join YSRCP

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MP from Vijayawada, Kesineni Srinivas, popularly known as Kesineni Nani on Wednesday, January 10 met Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and announced that he would soon be joining the incumbent YSR Congress Party (YSRCP).

A few days after announcing that he will quit the TDP and also resign from Lok Sabha, Nani called on Jagan Mohan Reddy at the latter’s official residence. The two-time MP from Vijayawada later said that he will join the YSRCP soon after his resignation from Lok Sabha is accepted by the Speaker.

Nani alleged that he had been suffering humiliation in TDP for a long time but maintained his silence for the sake of his constituency. He claimed that he sacrificed a lot for the TDP but was betrayed by the leadership. He also alleged that the TDP leadership took no action against those leaders who had been insulting him and they also caused division in his family.

Nani’s decision comes a few days after the TDP leadership conveyed to him that he will not be fielded as the party candidate in the coming Lok Sabha elections and instead would be fielding Nani’s younger brother Kesineni Srinath as the candidate.

Nani’s daughter Kesineni Swetha on Monday, January 8 had also resigned from the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation and declared that her journey with the TDP had come to an end. She stated that she could not remain aligned with a party which insulted her father.

Kesineni Srinath is TDP’s Vijayawada constituency in-charge. The supporters of the two brothers had clashed a few days ago at TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu’s public meeting in Tiruvuru. Nani was elected to Lok Sabha from Vijayawada in 2014 and retained the seat in 2019.