Union Minister Rammohan Naidu announces new flight from Delhi to Vijayawada

Rammohan Naidu also announced that from October 26, a new flight connecting Vijayawada to Pune and from October 27, a flight connecting Vijayawada to Visakhapatnam will be launched.

“We already have a flight connecting Vijayawada to the United Arab Emirates’ (UAE) Sharjah International Airport. We (referring to the TDP-JSP-BJP alliance) are now keen on connecting flights from Vijayawada to Dubai and Singapore which will benefit not only the capital region but the surrounding districts as well,” he said.

Rammohan Naidu also announced that a flight connecting Delhi to Tirupati will be launched in October to boost tourism. “So far, people could only come to Tirupati via a connecting flight from Hyderabad. This problem is now going to be solved,” he said.