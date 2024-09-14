Union Minister Rammohan Naidu announces new flight from Delhi to Vijayawada

Union Civil Aviation minister Rammohan Naidu on Saturday, September 14, announced the start of an IndiGo flight connecting Delhi to Vijayawada. The minister was in Vijayawada to inaugurate the completed construction of a highway road which leads to the entrance of the Gannavaram airport.
“There are two existing flights which connect Vijayawada to Delhi which operate everyday. A new connecting line will aid in better connectivity and improve trade relations for the benefit of the new capital,” Naidu said. The minister was referring to the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) led state government’s vision of making Amaravati as the capital, which is located in the Vijayawada-Guntur-Mangalagiri-Tenali (VGMT) area.
Rammohan Naidu also announced that from October 26, a new flight connecting Vijayawada to Pune and from October 27, a flight connecting Vijayawada to Visakhapatnam will be launched.
“We already have a flight connecting Vijayawada to the United Arab Emirates’ (UAE) Sharjah International Airport. We (referring to the TDP-JSP-BJP alliance) are now keen on connecting flights from Vijayawada to Dubai and Singapore which will benefit not only the capital region but the surrounding districts as well,” he said.
Rammohan Naidu also announced that a flight connecting Delhi to Tirupati will be launched in October to boost tourism. “So far, people could only come to Tirupati via a connecting flight from Hyderabad. This problem is now going to be solved,” he said.