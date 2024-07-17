Union, Andhra Pradesh will devise recovery plan: Chandrababu Naidu

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday, July 16 said the Unionand state governments will devise a comprehensive recovery plan and bring the state's economy back on track. Naidu called on Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi on July 16 and the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief later posted on ‘X’ that he apprised him of the devastating condition of finances that Andhra Pradesh had slipped into over the past five years.

"I also discussed the findings of the four White Papers released, outlining the staggering debt accumulated between FY 2019-24 that spiralled our State's finances out of control. Economic incompetence, gross mismanagement, and rampant corruption by the previous government have caused irreparable damage to our State," said Naidu.

"Honouring the mandate given by our people to the NDA, the Union and State governments will devise a comprehensive recovery plan and bring our State's economy back on track. We shall fulfil people’s aspirations together," he added.

Naidu, whose TDP is a key partner in the BJP-led NDA government at the Union, met Amit Shah a week before the presentation of the Union Budget in Parliament. This was Naidu’s second meeting with Amit Shah this month. During his visit to the national capital early this month, the Chief Minister had met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and other central ministers. Naidu is also likely to meet some central ministers on July 17.