‘Unemployment rate in Andhra Pradesh is highest in the country’: TDP leader Nara Lokesh

The women representatives also requested Lokesh to set up employment training centres and sanction loans to them on subsidy. They also demanded facilities like pensions for single women and Pelli Kanuka (wedding gift) to be introduced by the next government.

"Soon after the TDP forms the next government, legislation on the lines of East Coast States will be enacted for the security of women in the state, while the Maha Sakthi scheme will be introduced to solve the problems of women," Lokesh said. Lokesh also promised to provide free bus travel for women and financial assistance of Rs 2,500 per month for every woman in the state, besides sanctioning loans on high subsidies to them. Women entrepreneurs will be encouraged with special incentives and the Pendli Kanuka scheme will be implemented, he promised.

The TDP leader also alleged that Jagan Reddy has miserably failed even to meet the basic needs of the people who elected him to power. Though the Centre has released funds under the Jal Jeevan Mission, this 'inefficient' government failed to utilise these funds, he said. Soon after the TDP comes to power in the coming polls, a water grid will be set up to supply safe drinking water to every doorstep for 24 hours a day, Lokesh told the villagers.

Lokesh also said that Jagan Reddy has cheated even the Anganwadi workers by not fulfilling the promise made to them to increase their wages. This apart, the workload on them has been increased heavily, Lokesh said as he expressed solidarity with the Anganwadi workers who are on an agitation demanding fulfilment of their demands.