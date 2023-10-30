Two trains cancelled, five diverted following train accident in Andhra

Five trains will run in a diverted route via Titlagarh-Raipur-Nagpur-Bllarsha-Vijayawada instead of the regular route Visakhapatnam-Vijayawada. Train No. 03357 Baruni-Coimbatore Special Express which left Barauni on October 28 will run on a diverted route.

Train No. 18189 Tata-Ernakulam Express which left Tata on October 29, 11020 Bhubaneswar-CST Mumbai-Konark Express which left Bhubaneswar on October 29, 12703 Howrah-Secundrabad Falknuma Express leaving Howrah on October 29 and 12245 Howrah-SVM Benguluru Duranto Express which left Howrah on October 29 will run on a diverted route.

Eight passengers were killed and over 40 others injured after two trains collided in Andhra Pradesh's Vizianagaram district on Sunday. At least two coaches of the Visakhapatnam-Palasa passenger train derailed after it was rammed by the Visakhapatnam-Rayagada passenger train near the Kantakapalli junction in Kothavalasa ‘mandal’ (block).