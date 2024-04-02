Two TDP leaders join Jana Sena to contest Andhra Assembly polls

In an interesting development, two leaders of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) in Andhra Pradesh joined its ally Jana Sena Party (JSP) to contest the next month’s Assembly polls. Former Andhra Pradesh minister and former Deputy Speaker Mandali Buddha Prasad joined JSP in the presence of party leader and actor Pawan Kalyan at Pithapuram in Kakinada district on Monday, April 1, along with another TDP leader Nimmaka Jayakrishna. Pawan Kalyan is likely to field Buddha Prasad from Avanigadda and Jayakrishna from Palakonda.

Both the leaders quit TDP with the nod of party president Chandrababu Naidu to join JSP and contest the May 13 elections as candidates of the TDP-JSP-BJP alliance.

Buddha Prasad, who was elected from Avanigadda in 1999 and 2004, served as a minister in the YS Rajasekhara Reddy cabinet in combined Andhra Pradesh. He also served as the chairman of the AP Official Language Commission. He quit the Congress in protest against the bifurcation of the state in 2014 and joined the TDP.