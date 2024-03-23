Two killed, one injured in sloth bear attack in Andhra Pradesh’s Srikakulam district

Two men were mauled to death by a sloth bear in Srikakulam district of Andhra Pradesh on Saturday, March 23. The Uddanam region of Srikakulam, which includes the Vajrapukotturu mandal where the attack took place, has witnessed several bear attacks in the last few years.

The two victims have been identified as farmers Lokanadham and Laishetti Kumar. The condition of another woman farmer, Kumari, is critical. Kumari has been shifted to Palasa Hospital for treatment.

The death prompted residents in Uddanam to stage a protest against the YSR Congress party (YSRCP) led state government. They’ve asked for bear cubs in the area to be shifted and transported to a zoo.

District Forest Officer (DFO) Disha Kumari informed the media that they would work on creating awareness among people regarding man-animal conflict and warn them of areas where sloth bear movement is common.