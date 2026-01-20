TTD to construct Venkateshwara Swamy temples in Assam, Bihar, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka

Follow TNM's WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams’ (TTD) Executive Officer Anil Kumar Singhal on Monday, January 19, said that various state governments have accorded approvals and allocated land for the construction of Sri Venkateswara temples. The TTD, which oversees the famous Tirumala temple, will be constructing temples in Assam’s Guwahati, Bihar’s Patna, Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore and Karnataka’s Belgaum.

The temples were being taken up across the country as per the directions of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and currently discussions are being held with various state authorities to take possession of allotted lands before the TTD Trust board meeting.

Notably in December 2025, TTD Chairman BR Naidu had said that Bihar government plans on allocating a 10.11 acre plot in Mokama Khas area of Patna. In a letter written to BR Naidu, Bihar Chief Secretary Pratyaya Amrit said that the Bihar government had accepted TTD’s proposal to construct a replica of the Lord Venkateshwara Swamy temple in Tirumala.