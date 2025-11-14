TTD Parakamani theft case: Cop who allegedly brokered deal with accused found dead

Follow TNM's channel for news updates and story links.
Former Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) Assistant Vigilance and Security Officer (AVSO) and accused in the Parakamani theft case, Y Satish Kumar was found dead under mysterious circumstances on Friday, November 14 morning. Satish’s body was found near railway lines in Anantapur district’s Tadipatri.
Police are currently investigating to determine if the death was a result of suicide or caused by murder.
Following Satish’s demise, YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) leader Sake Sailajanath demanded an impartial probe into the matter. Addressing the media on Friday, November 14, Sailajanath stated that Satish died by suicide following continued harassment by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) investigating the Parakamani foreign currency theft case.
“Only an impartial, high-level judicial inquiry can establish what transpired during the SIT’s interrogation and how the investigating officers handled the case,” he said.
Sailajanath said that Satish Kumar had himself filed the original complaint years ago against the accused in the Parakamani case Ravi Kumar, accusing him of stealing foreign dollars from the Tirumala Parakamani.
“The same SIT that is now re-investigating the case has named Satish Kumar, who was the complainant, as an accused. The SIT had questioned him at length recently and even issued fresh notices asking him to appear again,” Sailajanath said adding that Satish died by suicide as he was unable to bear the humiliation.
“The coalition government is turning the sacred Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) into a political theatre for its selfish agenda. The sudden discovery of Satish Kumar’s body on the Tadipatri railway track shocked everyone, and TTD officials themselves believe it to be a clear case of suicide driven by SIT harassment,” he added.
What is the Parakamani case about?
In April 2023, two members of the TTD Trust Board – then TTD board member and BJP State spokesperson G Bhanuprakash Reddy and TTD Ex Officio member and TUDA Chairman C Divakar Reddy released CCTV footage from the surveillance cameras fixed at the Tirumala Parakamani (coins and currency notes counting centre).
According to the CCTV visuals, Parakamani volunteer and a staff member of the Pedda Jeeyangar Mutt, CV Ravi Kumar was caught during frisking and found to have concealed foreign currency in his under garments, first estimated at $11,300 (Rs 9 lakh).
Investigators later alleged that Ravi had repeatedly stolen over the years. He was accused of amassing properties worth up to Rs 100 crore in Tirupati and Chennai.
The theft case registered at the Tirumala police station was shifted to the Lok Adalat, where a compromise settlement formula was reached in September 2023. Satish, originally a complainant, was accused of brokering the compromise deal with CV Ravi Kumar, in the Tirupati Lok Adalat court in 2023.
If you are aware of anyone facing mental health issues or feeling suicidal, please provide help. Here are some helpline numbers of suicide-prevention organisations that can offer emotional support to individuals and families.
Tamil Nadu
State health department's suicide helpline: 104
Sneha Suicide Prevention Centre - 044-24640050 (listed as the sole suicide prevention helpline in Tamil Nadu)
Andhra Pradesh
Life Suicide Prevention: 78930 78930
Roshni: 9166202000, 9127848584
Karnataka
Sahai (24-hour): 080 65000111, 080 65000222
Kerala
Maithri: 0484 2540530
Chaithram: 0484 2361161
Both are 24-hour helpline numbers.
Telangana
State government's suicide prevention (tollfree): 104
Roshni: 040 66202000, 6620200
SEVA: 09441778290, 040 27504682 (between 9 am and 7 pm
Aasara offers support to individuals and families during an emotional crisis, for those dealing with mental health issues and suicidal ideation, and to those undergoing trauma after the suicide of a loved one.
24x7 Helpline: 9820466726
Click for working helplines across India.