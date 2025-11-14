TTD Parakamani theft case: Cop who allegedly brokered deal with accused found dead

“Only an impartial, high-level judicial inquiry can establish what transpired during the SIT’s interrogation and how the investigating officers handled the case,” he said.

Sailajanath said that Satish Kumar had himself filed the original complaint years ago against the accused in the Parakamani case Ravi Kumar, accusing him of stealing foreign dollars from the Tirumala Parakamani.

“The same SIT that is now re-investigating the case has named Satish Kumar, who was the complainant, as an accused. The SIT had questioned him at length recently and even issued fresh notices asking him to appear again,” Sailajanath said adding that Satish died by suicide as he was unable to bear the humiliation.

“The coalition government is turning the sacred Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) into a political theatre for its selfish agenda. The sudden discovery of Satish Kumar’s body on the Tadipatri railway track shocked everyone, and TTD officials themselves believe it to be a clear case of suicide driven by SIT harassment,” he added.