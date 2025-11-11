TTD ghee adulteration row: SIT remand report says dairies used palm oil, chemicals

Follow TNM's WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) investigating the controversial Tirupati laddu ghee adulteration case has made yet another arrest, a Delhi man who supplied chemicals to a dairy in Uttarakhand which allegedly used them to adulterate ghee used in making the laddu prasadam in the Venkateswara temple.

Ajay Kumar Sugandh, who runs Sugandh Oils and Chemicals in Delhi, was arrested on November 7. However, his remand report, that TNM has a copy of, only mentions the use of chemicals and vegetable oils used for making the adulterated ghee in question.

The report says that Bhole Baba Dairy used palm oil, palm kernel oil, palmolein, a minimal quantity of ghee, and chemicals such as beta-carotene, acetic acid ester, and ghee flavour. The remand report doesn’t mention the presence of animal fats such as beef tallow, a controversial accusation made by the ruling coalition of TDP, Jana Sena Party and BJP earlier.

The Supreme Court-appointed SIT, led by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), found that Bhole Baba Dairy based in Uttarakhand supplied nearly 60 lakh kg of adulterated ghee to the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) at the cost of Rs 240 crore between 2019 and 2024. This was done partly by routing their adulterated ghee through other suppliers to TTD including Vyshnavi Dairy near Srikalahasti,and AR Dairy in Dindigul, Tamil Nadu, the SIT has found.

The SIT submitted the remand report for Ajay Kumar Sugandh, who is accused number 16 in the case, on November 7, 2025 in the Nellore ACB court. Ajay is accused of supplying chemicals such as acetic acid ester and monoglycerides to former directors of Bhole Baba Dairy, Pomil and Vipin Jain, by raising invoices in the name of coconut oil, palm oil, and palm kernel oil.

“The said deliberate and malicious acts on the part of accused persons caused deeply hurt to the religious sentiments of crores of devotees of Lord Shri Venkateswara Swamy,” the remand report states.

The Tirupati laddu ghee adulteration case turned into a nationwide controversy in 2024, after lab reports of ghee samples tested from one of the accused parties – AR Dairy – showed beef tallow and lard as two of several possible impurities including coconut, sunflower, and olive oils. Experts had said at the time that the reports do not conclusively establish the presence of animal fats in the ghee samples.