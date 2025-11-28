TTD executive engineer arrested in Tirupati ghee adulteration case

Follow TNM’s WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) executive engineer RSSVR Subramanyam was arrested on November 27 by the SIT probing the alleged use of spurious ghee in the making of Tirumala laddu. So far ten arrests have been made in the case, including Subramanyam.

Ghee is alleged to have been improperly procured and adulterated between 2019 and 2024 when the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) led the state government.

According to the Special Investigation Team’s (SIT) records, Subramanyam held the post of general manager for procurement from July 2017 to May 2018 and again from May 2020 to May 2023.

On November 7 the SIT arrested a man from New Delhi identified as Ajay Kumar Sugandh, who supplied chemicals to the Bhole Baba Dairy in Uttarakhand, which allegedly used them to adulterate the ghee.