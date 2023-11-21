Truth has prevailed, says Nara Lokesh after Chandrababu Naidu gets regular bail

Ultimately truth has prevailed and the war has begun on untruth, said Telugu Desam Party (TDP) general secretary Nara Lokesh on Monday, November 20, after party supremo and former Andhra Pradesh chief minister N. Chandrababu Naidu was granted regular bail by the Andhra Pradesh High Court in Skill Development Corporation scam case.

"Our leader has a clean image and his integrity, individuality and ethics have all been upheld," said Lokesh, who is also son of Naidu.

Observing that Chandrababu Naidu's statement that he will never commit any mistake nor will allow others to do so has finally come true, Lokesh said that the Crime Investigation Department (CID) which has arrested and sent him to jail in the Skill Development case could not provide even single evidence in the case.