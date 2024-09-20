Tirupati laddu row: Pawan Kalyan wants Sanatana board, Sharmila wants CBI probe

A major controversy has emerged over the preparation of the Tirupati laddus, with Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu claiming that animal fat was used in the ghee that is used in the preparation of the sweet. The row has sparked heated responses from political and religious leaders across the spectrum.

Naidu made the accusation on September 18, alleging that the YSRCP government led by Jagan had compromised the sanctity of the laddus, which are offered to devotees at the Tirumala temple. In response, Jagan's YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) denounced the claims, calling them “heinous allegations” aimed at gaining political mileage. The party said that no such practices occurred during its administration.

YSRCP also filed a petition with the Andhra Pradesh High Court on September 20, asking the court to investigate the allegations of animal fat being used in the ghee. The party's lawyers requested the court to consider appointing a sitting judge or a High Court-appointed committee to investigate the claims in a report prepared by the Centre for Analysis and Learning in Livestock and Food (CALF) of the National Dairy Development Board.

BJP National President JP Nadda said that he had discussed the matter with Chandrababu Naidu and requested detailed reports regarding the issue. “I spoke to the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and have sought details. I asked him to share any available report. We will also consult the state regulator, and appropriate action in accordance with the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) will be taken,” Nadda said.

Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Pawan Kalyan, called for constituting ‘Sanatana Dharma Rakshana Board’ to look into the issues of temples at national level. “I think we all should come together to put an end to desecration of ‘Sanathana Dharma’ in anyform,” he said.