Tirupati laddu: Pawan Kalyan dons ‘angry Hindu’ role, Karthi apologises for comment

A day earlier at the Sathyam Sundaram pre-release event, Karthi made a witty remark referring to the ongoing laddu controversy in Tirupati. When the event’s host showed a popular meme to the actor from his earlier movie featuring laddus and asked for a comment on it, Karthi, in a lighter vein said, “Let’s not talk about laddus now. It is a sensitive topic.” He was referring to the controversy over the alleged adulteration of Tirupati laddus, which are speculated to be contaminated with animal fat.

Objecting to this remark, Pawan Kalyan, who is observing an 11-day deeksha seeking “penance” said, “The film industry who want to support the Hindu cause please do, else remain quiet. But do not ridicule the issue. They are already making jokes on laddu.

Yesterday, I noticed a cinema event where they were joking that laddu is a sensitive issue. Don’t you ever dare to say that. I respect you as actors but when it comes to Sanatana Dharma you have to think 100 times before making a comment.”

Pawan Kalyan made this comment after visiting the Kanaka Durga temple in Vijayawada as part of his deeksha. He further urged Hindus to not remain silent on the issue.

Pawan Kalyan also lashed out at actor Prakash Raj for asking him to not “blow” the issue and create communal tensions. “Did I accuse Christianity or Muslims? Should I not voice out against the sacrilege and food adulteration? Shouldn’t I speak out if a misdeed was committed?” Pawan said.

“Prakash Raj garu, I have extreme respect for you. But when it comes to secularism: it is a two-way [street], not one way,” he further, adding that it is partisan to ask Hindus to remain calm when an attack is committed against them.

“Would you dare speak about Islam? They will take to the streets and attack you. Hindus are soft, so you say whatever you want. If you lack faith, stay home. Don't criticize us,” he said.

The controversy over laddus erupted in Andhra Pradesh on September 19, after lab reports shared by the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam confirmed the presence of contaminants in the ghee used in the preparation of laddus.