Tirupati laddu ghee adulteration row: What the lab reports say

The annexure also says that there are chances of false positive results in certain cases. These false positives can emerge if the samples are obtained from bovine milk other than cow milk, obtained from single cows or from cows overfed on pure vegetable oils, underfed cows or cows subjected to treatments such as removal of cholesterol.

When the TDP came to power in June 2024, they had promised to investigate complaints that the prasadam at the Tirumala temple had deteriorated in quality. A committee comprising Dr Surendranath, former principal scientist at the National Dairy Research Institute, dairy expert Dr Vijay Bhaskar Reddy, Dr Swarnalatha from the Telangana Veterinary University, and Dr Mahadevan (IIM Bangalore) was formed. Accordingly, samples of the ghee – provided by a company called AR Foods based out of Dindigul in Tamil Nadu – were collected from the TTD godown and sent for testing.

AR Foods won the contract post COVID-19 under the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) rule, replacing the Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF), which had supplied ghee to the TTD for decades. The TDP has been alleging since then that pure ghee cannot be produced and supplied at the meager rates in which the tender was finalised. “One kg of pure ghee will cost Rs 1,000, how could the tender be given for Rs 320?” Anam Reddy asked.

The allegation kicked up a storm and the discourse turned communal as the previous chief minister of the YSRCP, Jagan Mohan Reddy, belongs to the Christian faith. Both TDP and BJP had previously blamed the Jagan government for the alleged targeted attacks on temples and desecration of idols. Chandrababu Naidu even called Jagan a “betrayer of Hindus” and suggested that the former CM was aiming to “convert” Hindus.

The CM’s allegation was vehemently denied by the YSRCP. Shortly after Naidu’s statement, Rajya Sabha MP and former TTD chairman YV Subba Reddy condemned the allegations as “baseless” and “evil.”

“It has been proved once again that Chandrababu will not hesitate to do anything bad for the benefit of politics. To strengthen the faith of the devotees, my family and I are ready to take an oath as witnesses of that God in the case of Tirumala prasad,” he challenged.

When asked if the state government was concerned about the issue being communalised, Anam Reddy said that the report had to be released to ‘bell the cat’.

“We had to do this to ensure that no one ever dared to mess with the sanctity of Tirumala again,” he concluded.