Tirumala Parakamani theft case: Andhra HC directs CID, ACB to register FIRs

The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Wednesday, December 10, directed CID and ACB to take legal action in the Parakamani theft case at the Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple in Tirumala.

The court allowed Directors General of the Crime Investigation Department (CID) and Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) to register the FIRs to take action as per law.

Both the CID and ACB have been authorised to probe the compromise in the Lok Adalat and the assets of accused CV Ravi Kumar. Both agencies were directed to mutually exchange information during the investigation.

They were also asked to share the information with the Income Tax and the Enforcement Directorate.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT), which probed the Parakamani theft case, had submitted its report to the court on December 2. CID Additional Director General Ravi Shankar Ayyanar, who headed the SIT, submitted the report in a sealed cover.