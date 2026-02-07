Tirumala laddu row: Ghee made with bathroom cleaner chemicals used, says CM Naidu

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday, February 6, claimed that the Tirupati laddu was prepared with adulterated ghee. He said that chemicals used for cleaning bathrooms during the previous YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government's tenure was mixed with green.

"For five years, they (YSRCP) had made 'prasadam' with ghee prepared from chemicals. The ghee was made with chemicals used for cleaning bathrooms," the Chief Minister said, purportedly referring to the chemical Linear Alkylbenzene Sulfonic Acid (LABSA) used to make laundry detergent, dishwash liquid and other household cleaners.

However, while the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the Tirumala laddu ghee adulteration case has mentioned that LABSA was sold to one of the dairy companies accused of supplying adulterated ghee to the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), it does not say that this was used to manufacture ghee.

Naidu’s claim is based on the quantity of Labsa - 8900 kg - allegedly purchased by Harsh Fresh Dairy between March 2022 and May 2024, which he sees as a suspiciously huge amount, a source from the TDP said.

The chargesheet recently submitted by the CBI SIT alleged that the ghee was made by the accused by mixing adulterants such as palm oil, palm kernel oil, palmolein, chemicals such as beta-carotene, acetic acid ester, lactic acid food grade, monoglyceride, ghee flavour and other adulterants. However, the lab reports did not show any indication that animal fat was used, as claimed by the Naidu government in 2024.

The chargesheet also mentions that Delhi-based Aristio Chemicals bought Labsa/Slurry/Liquid Soap and sold it to Harsh Fresh Dairy, one of the dairy companies accused of supplying adulterated ghee to the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD). While LABSA is used to make household cleaners, the chargesheet does not mention that this was used by Harsh Dairy specifically to prepare ghee.

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu was addressing a public meeting at Yemmiganur in Kurnool district on the occasion of distribution of 'your land -- your right' pattadar passbooks among farmers when he made the statement.

Denying the clean chit to the YSRCP in the Tirupati laddu adulteration case, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday, February 5, said the government has constituted a one-man committee to conduct a comprehensive examination of the report, identify lapses, and fix responsibility.