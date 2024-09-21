Tirumala animal fat row: Prakash Raj urges Dy CM Pawan Kalyan against fanning communal tensions

Popular South Indian actor Prakash Raj on Friday, September 20, criticised Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan for his statement on the adulteration of ghee used in preparing the Tirupati laddus. He said that the Deputy CM was fanning communal tensions instead of taking action against the culprits.

Reminding the Jana Sena Party president that he is the Deputy CM, Prakash Raj wrote on X, “Dear @PawanKalyan …It has happened in a state where you are a DCM .. Please Investigate ..Find out the Culprits and take stringent action. Why are you spreading apprehensions and blowing up the issue Nationally … We have enough Communal tensions in the Country. (Thanks to your friends in the Center ).”

Earlier on September 20, Pawan Kalyan had said that the findings of the alleged animal fat in the Tirupati prasadam was deeply disturbing. He alleged that the incident throws light on “many issues surrounding desecration of temples, its land issues and other dharmic practices.” He also suggested that perhaps a ‘Sanatana Dharma Rakshana Board’ should be constituted at a National level to look into all the issues related to temples in the country.