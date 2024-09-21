Tirumala animal fat row: Prakash Raj urges Dy CM Pawan Kalyan against fanning communal tensions

Popular South Indian actor Prakash Raj on Friday, September 20, criticised Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan for his statement on the adulteration of ghee used in preparing the Tirupati laddus. He said that the Deputy CM was fanning communal tensions instead of taking action against the culprits.
Reminding the Jana Sena Party president that he is the Deputy CM, Prakash Raj wrote on X, “Dear @PawanKalyan …It has happened in a state where you are a DCM .. Please Investigate ..Find out the Culprits and take stringent action. Why are you spreading apprehensions and blowing up the issue Nationally … We have enough Communal tensions in the Country. (Thanks to your friends in the Center ).”
Earlier on September 20, Pawan Kalyan had said that the findings of the alleged animal fat in the Tirupati prasadam was deeply disturbing. He alleged that the incident throws light on “many issues surrounding desecration of temples, its land issues and other dharmic practices.” He also suggested that perhaps a ‘Sanatana Dharma Rakshana Board’ should be constituted at a National level to look into all the issues related to temples in the country.
However, many were offended by Prakash Raj’s criticism against fear mongering. Among them was Movie Artists’ Association president and actor Manchu Vishnu. Lashing out at Prakash Raj, Vishnu asked him to “calm the heck down” and “stay in his lane.”
“The Tirumala Laddu is not just prasadam, it’s a symbol of faith for millions of Hindus like me. PawanKalyan, the Deputy CM, has rightly called for thorough investigation and action to ensure the protection of such sacred traditions. While you’re at it, perhaps reflect on where the real communal color is being added?” he said and then asked Prakash to ‘stay in his lane’.
Both Prakash Raj and Manchu Vishnu are considered rivals in the Telugu film industry. The rivalry between them grew during the MAA elections in 2021, where heated arguments were exchanged. Both of them were contesting for the president’s post from the opposite camps.
In the campaign Vishnu had attacked Prakash Raj’s ethnicity claiming that the actor was alien to the Telugu industry. Prakash Raj has worked in more than 50 Telugu films, and has won several awards for his performances.