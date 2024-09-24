Tirumala animal fat row: Andhra Dy CM Pawan Kalyan lashes out at Prakash Raj

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan lashed out at actor Prakash Raj for his remarks against fanning communal tensions over the alleged adulteration of Tirupati laddus, which is speculated to contain animal fat. Pawan also faulted secularists who asked him to tread carefully as the issue could whip up communal passions in the state.

Speaking to the media on Tuesday, September 24 after visiting the Kanaka Durga temple in Vijayawada as part of his deeksha, Pawan condemned Prakash Raj’s remarks. The Deputy CM is observing a 11-day deeksha, seeking penance for the “sacrilege” at the Tirumala temple.

“I am speaking about sacrilege against Hindu religion. So why is Prakash Raj getting involved? Did I blame other religions? Did I accuse Christianity or Muslims? Should I not voice out against the sacrilege and food adulteration? Shouldn’t I speak out if a misdeed was committed?” Pawan said.

He added, “Prakash Raj garu, I have extreme respect for you. But when it comes to secularism: it is a two way [street], not one way.” He said that it is partisan to ask Hindus to remain calm when an attack is committed against them.

“People are saying that I should remain mute when sacrilege is committed against the religion I follow. They are saying that it is a threat to secularism. If my house is under attack, shouldn’t I speak? What possible conversation can I have when you are asking me to remain silent when my Sanatana Dharma, which protects all religions, is attacked?”

Accusing “secularists” of being hypocritical over the issue, Pawan said, “Prakash Raju garu, you have to learn your lessons. It is not just Prakash Raj. All the people who think in the name of secularism: you all are going haywire. We are extremely hurt. Don’t make a mockery of our sentiments. It might be fun for you but not for us. It is a deep anguish and pain for us.”

A major controversy erupted in Andhra Pradesh on September 19, after lab reports shared by the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam confirmed the presence of contaminants in the ghee used in the preparation of laddus.

Responding to this, Pawan said that the findings of the alleged animal fat in the Tirupati prasadam was deeply disturbing. He alleged that the incident throws light on “many issues surrounding desecration of temples, its land issues and other dharmic practices.” He also suggested that a ‘Sanatana Dharma Rakshana Board’ should be constituted at the national level to look into all the issues related to temples in the country.

In response to this, Prakash Raj reminded Pawan that he is the Deputy CM of the state, and urged him to identify the culprits and take action instead of fanning tensions. “Why are you spreading apprehensions and blowing up the issue Nationally … We have enough Communal tensions in the Country. (Thanks to your friends in the Center ),” Prakash Raj wrote on September 20 (sic).