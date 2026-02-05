Tiger movement around Rajahmundry town triggers panic

Follow TNM’s WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

The Andhra Pradesh forest department has intensified its efforts to capture a tiger which is roaming around the Rajahmundry town in East Godavari district for the last five days, triggering panic.

Authorities sounded an alert after it was confirmed that the big cat killed cattle near Bhupalapatnam village of Rajanagaram mandal, about 20 km from Rajahmundry.

Personnel of the forest department, police and Rapid Action Force joined the operation to capture the tiger and also ensure people’s safety.

East Godavari district Collector Kirthi Chekuri said a holiday has been declared for schools in the surrounding areas.

The officials detected tiger movements in the G. Yerrampalem area where three calves have died. It appears its movement is confined to this area, he said.

The big cat struck Punyakshetram on Wednesday night, killing a cow in a palm oil orchard.

Authorities have asked people to stay safely at home and not to go to the areas where the tiger is roaming.

Students, children, and the elderly have been told not to leave their homes unless absolutely necessary. Authorities have advised people to avoid going alone to fields, orchards, or forest areas.

People have been advised to be vigilant and directed not to provoke the tiger or cause it any harm.

Citizens have been told that if they observe tiger movement or suspicious signs, they should immediately inform the forest or police officials concerned.

Twelve teams of forest officials were continuing their efforts to catch the tiger.

State Principal Chief Conservator of Forest, P.V. Chalapati Rao, said permission has been given to tranquilise the tiger and leave it in the forest. Special teams have been called from Pune and Delhi.

The forest officials have set up traps and kept tranquilizers and cages ready to catch the elusive big cat.

The tiger is believed to have entered the region from Maharashtra via Telangana and Chhattisgarh.

The forest officials estimate that the tiger covered a distance of about 600 km in the last 15 days.

The big cat is believed to have stayed in a 10 to 20 kilometre radius of Rajahmundry for the past five days, causing concern among the public and keeping authorities on constant vigil.

Late on Tuesday night the tiger was spotted near the National Highway close to Diwan Cheruvu centre. It was seen near a corporate school and the SVBC Convention Centre, forcing people travelling in two cars to stop on the road.

Rajanageram MLA B Balarama Krishna said approval has been received from the government agencies to tranquilise and safely capture the tiger, as it is moving within human settlements.

