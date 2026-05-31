Three killed as RTC bus rams into stationary lorry in Visakhapatnam

Three persons were killed and seven others injured when an RTC bus rammed into a stationary lorry at Gajuwaka near Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, early Sunday morning, May 31.

According to police, the accident occurred near Srinagar when a bus belonging to Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) collided with the lorry parked on the road around 4 a.m.

Two women and a driver died on the spot. Seven others were injured, and they have been admitted to King George Hospital in Visakhapatnam.

The bus was on its way from Rajamahendravam to Ramabhadrapuram in Vizianagaram district. There were 30 passengers on board the bus.

Alerted by passersby, Gajuwaka police rushed to the spot and shifted the injured. A police officer said they have registered a case and taken up further investigation.

The Super Luxury bus of APSRTC was badly mangled in the collision.

State Transport Minister Mandipalli Ramprasad Reddy expressed shock over the accident involving the RTC bus at Gajuwaka.

The minister conveyed his profound condolences to the families of the two women and the driver who lost their lives in the accident.

The minister visited KGH Hospital to console the families of the deceased and call on the injured.

On this occasion, the minister announced that an ex gratia payment of Rs 5 lakh would be provided to the families of the deceased.

He inquired with the doctors regarding the health condition of the injured and directed officials to ensure that they receive the highest quality of medical care.

The minister was accompanied by MLA and TDP State President Palla Srinivas, District Collector Abhishek, and other officials. The minister assured the affected families that both the government and the RTC would stand by them in this difficult time.

The transport minister directed officials to conduct a comprehensive inquiry into the causes of the accident and submit a report.

Meanwhile, in another accident in Andhra Pradesh’s Annamayya district, two RTC buses collided head-on, resulting in injuries to four persons.

The accident occurred near Aravidu in Galiveedu Mandal. Tirumalayya, driver of one of the buses and three passengers sustained injuries. The injured were shifted to a hospital in Galiveedu.