Three decades later, NTR’s second wife Lakshmi Parvathi remains villain in his village

Entry into Andhra Pradesh’s Nimmakuru village is marked by a set of hard-to-miss statues – Telugu Desam Party (TDP) founder Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao (NTR) and his first wife Basavatarakam standing next to each other. The village, which runs a length of 3.89 km, is NTR’s hometown and was virtually unknown until he attained popularity as an actor. In 1995, the current TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu orchestrated a political coup against the party’s founder NTR to become the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh. As Naidu is currently in jail for his alleged involvement in the AP Skill Development Scam, the residents of Nimmakuru are largely standing by him. They are staunch in the belief that Naidu is innocent, and is being unfairly accused by the Jagan Mohan Reddy-led Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) state government. Their ire, several years later, is still directed towards NTR’s second wife and current member of the YSRCP, Lakshmi Parvathi..Chandrababu Naidu married NTR’s daughter Nara Bhuvaneshwari in 1981, post which he rose through the ranks of the TDP to finally oust NTR in 1995. The conflict, so to speak, started before the elections in 1994, with both Naidu and Parvathi seeking power. Senior journalist Rajdeep Sardesai noted that when asked in an interview who should succeed him, NTR turned and gazed affectionately at Parvathi, who was seated next to him. With Naidu’s current imprisonment, several posts on social media remark that “karma caught up with Naidu for his betrayal of NTR.” Nimmakuru residents who are protesting Naidu’s arrest justify that he didn’t seek power, but had no choice other than taking it from NTR, given Lakshmi Parvathi’s “scheming”. The statements against Parvathi completely erase the fact that Naidu hankered for the same power, which NTR also wanted to reclaim following the coup. The people of Nimmakuru are unwavering in their contempt for Parvathi, and no statue or portrait commemorates or even recognises her, despite her having played a major role in the latter part of NTR’s life. Shortly after NTR's demise, Parvathi founded the NTR Telugu Desam Party (NTRTDP) and won as an MLA from the Pathapatnam constituency, with the support of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). In 2012, she announced that she was joining the YSRCP to seek justice for her husband against the people who betrayed her, further polarising people against her. Parvathi’s shift from being a devout supporter of TDP to forming her own party and eventually joining YSRCP is majorly marked by the NTR-Chandrababu Naidu conflict, the blame of which, almost 30 years later, still continues to be pinned on her.Parvathi, patriarchy, and Andhra politicsParvathi’s involvement in politics started 31 years ago, in 1992. At the age of 70, NTR decided to make a move for power after losing to Congress’ Marri Chenna Reddy in 1989. Parvathi, thirty years younger than her husband, campaigned vociferously alongside him for the 1994 elections and spoke at campaigns and rallies whenever NTR exhausted himself. .NTR’s decision to marry Lakshmi Parvathi, initially his biographer, was met with strong resistance from his children even as he stated publicly in October 1993 that he wasn’t simply succumbing to geriatric lust. “This is not out of vyamoham (lust) but due to daivikam (God’s grace),” NTR had said. The authors of NTR – A Biography, K Chandrahas, and K Lakshminarayana also write that at one point, “one son asked NTR to marry a virgin, as if they were talking about a commodity.” Unwilling to subscribe to the notions put forth by his offspring, NTR married Parvathi. In effect, most of NTR’s 11 off-springs, including late TDP MP and well-known actor Harikrishna and AP BJP chief Daggubati Purandeshwari maintained that the marriage was a bad idea. “Parvathi was a good orator with her high flown and old fashioned speeches, peppered with quotes from the Puranas, classical texts, and poetry and anecdotes from scriptures,” K Chandrahas and K Lakshminarayana elaborate. NTR won the Assembly elections in 1994 and with his backing, Parvathi was accused of promoting certain leaders by telling NTR which MLAs to give tickets to. Slowly, rumours started to circulate that she alone had NTR’s ear and that he was considering making her the Deputy Chief Minister. In response, with the help and support of Ramoji Rao, the founder of Eenadu newspaper, Chandrababu Naidu worked against Parvathi. Eenadu lampooned Parvathi as the most ambitious, conniving politician the state had ever seen, a belief held onto by Nimmakuru’s residents who are also regular readers of the paper. In an interview with The Caravan, Eenadu editor ABK Prasad stated that Naidu made over 1000 calls from Vizag asking TDP MLAs to meet him at the Viceroy Hotel in Hyderabad in an attempt to dislodge NTR and subsequently loosen Parvathi’s ascent to power. Naidu won with the support of several MLAs and NTR was subsequently dethroned in 1995. .One of the cartoons published by the Eenadu showcases NTR seated in a kitchen, sharpening an axe while Parvathi prepares a list of NTR's dissidents for him to "chop" off. The ‘role reversal’ attempts to portray Parvathi as a scheming, Machiavellian figure, who has abandoned her wifely duties and shows NTR as an emasculated weakling. .In yet another, NTR and Parvathi can be seen hugging and weeping with the caption Idi Sangathi (This is the actual reality).Commenting on the Ramoji Rao-Naidu alliance against Parvathi and Eenadu’s subsequent portrayal of her, social activist K Balagopal writes, “(Eenadu) made copious use of the patriarchal distrust of an ambitious woman who gets married to a wealthy and powerful old man, whose brain is suspected to have gone soft of late.” A group of twenty pro-TDP protestors in Nimmakuru told TNM that Naidu’s betrayal was “essential.” “NTR wasn’t wrong in wanting to marry a second time. But he married the wrong person, and if Naidu hadn’t intervened, she would have ruined the party,” said A Murali Krishna, a resident of the village. Durga Prasad, another resident, and a female TDP karyakartha, also said, “Parvathi was nothing more than a Congress ploy, she controlled NTR and was destabilising TDP.” Explaining his support for Naidu, NTR’s nephew and deputy Sarpanch of the village, Nandamuri Jayashankar said that the arrest is politically motivated by the Jagan Mohan Reddy government in response to which another resident of the village remarked that, “Parvathi’s true colours have been revealed.” Parvathi’s shift to YSRCPIn an interview with the Telugu channel V6, Parvathi explains that she joined YSRCP in 2012 because she wanted a stage to showcase “the villainy of Chandrababu Naidu and seek justice for her deceased husband.” The statement has been mocked by TDP supporters on several occasions as they continue to dub Parvathi a “shrew”. Interestingly, in Gundamma Katha, a movie starring NTR, Saroja (the character played by actress Jamuna), an otherwise carefree, short-tempered woman unwilling to learn the ropes of domestic work, is domesticated by the end, thus putting an end to her ‘shrew-like’ traits. .In a recent interview with Sakshi TV (a channel owned by Jagan Mohan Reddy’s family), Parvathi discussed how Ramoji Rao had betrayed NTR and sided with Naidu because the latter would allegedly comply with any dishonesty or corruption perpetuated by Ramoji. Parvathi was and still remains ambitious to this day; taking potshots at the Nandamuri family and even stating in another interview with Sakshi that the “Andhra public have finally recognised Naidu’s corruption, which is why they haven’t come out in spades to protest his arrest.” As Balagopal writes, she was “as greedy, as intelligent, as able, and as ambitious as Chandrababu Naidu”, but patriarchal codes of conduct, like those the residents of Nimmakuru adhere to, coat Naidu as a saviour, turning Parvathi into a contemptuous Lady Macbeth. In the village, prayers have been held for the past week, with residents hoping for Naidu’s release from jail. Ironically, Chandrababu Naidu’s wife Bhuvaneshwari’s devotion and support for her husband, especially in his current state of imprisonment, is respected by the TDP and the public at large, even as Parvathi’s support for Bhuvaneshwari’s father NTR is dismissed. “The lampooning, contempt for a woman who wants power isn’t new. Lakshmi Parvathi faced it, as did Jayalalitha post MGR’s death,” remarks Sunitha Rani, a professor of gender studies at the University of Hyderabad (UoH). “The clear intent was to keep power confined to the family, and Lakshmi Parvathi, despite being NTR’s wife, is still viewed as an outsider,” she adds.