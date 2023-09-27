Three decades later, NTR’s second wife Lakshmi Parvathi remains villain in his village

Entry into Andhra Pradesh’s Nimmakuru village is marked by a set of hard-to-miss statues – Telugu Desam Party (TDP) founder Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao (NTR) and his first wife Basavatarakam standing next to each other. The village, which runs a length of 3.89 km, is NTR’s hometown and was virtually unknown until he attained popularity as an actor. In 1995, the current TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu orchestrated a political coup against the party’s founder NTR to become the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh. As Naidu is currently in jail for his alleged involvement in the AP Skill Development Scam, the residents of Nimmakuru are largely standing by him. They are staunch in the belief that Naidu is innocent, and is being unfairly accused by the Jagan Mohan Reddy-led Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) state government. Their ire, several years later, is still directed towards NTR’s second wife and current member of the YSRCP, Lakshmi Parvathi.