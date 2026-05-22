Telugu states sizzle, mercury soars to 48.1 degrees Celsius in Andhra’s Piduguralla

Telugu states are in the grip of intense heat wave conditions as Piduguralla in Andhra Pradesh sizzled at 48.1 degrees Celsius while Dilawarpur in Telangana recorded 46.5 degrees Celsius on Thursday.

As many as 19 districts in Telangana recorded the highest temperature of 46 degrees Celsius and above, while the maximum temperature in 18 districts of Andhra Pradesh exceeded 45 degrees Celsius. In light of the heat intensity rising to record levels in both states, authorities urged the public to remain vigilant.

According to Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority Managing Director Prakhar Jain, a maximum temperature of 48.1 degrees Celsius was recorded in Piduguralla in Palnadu district. He said that temperatures exceeded 45 degrees in 18 districts.

He further revealed that out of the state's 28 districts, temperatures exceeding 44 degrees were recorded in 200 mandals across 20 districts. He specifically highlighted that the heat intensity was particularly severe in 26 mandals of Palnadu district, 23 in Prakasam, 22 in Krishna, 21 in Eluru, 20 in Bapatla, 15 in NTR, 14 in Guntur, and 11 in Markapuram.

As the severe heat is likely to persist until Monday (May 25), he advised people to postpone travel between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. He stated that on Friday (May 22), severe heatwave conditions are likely to prevail in 15 mandals, while heatwave conditions are expected to affect 219 mandals.

Temperatures ranging from 45 degrees Celsius to 47 degrees Celsius are likely to be recorded in certain areas of the Alluri Sitarama Raju, Polavaram, Konaseema, East Godavari, West Godavari, Eluru, Krishna, NTR, Guntur, Bapatla, Palnadu, Markapuram, and Prakasam districts.

Temperatures ranging from 43 degrees Celsius to 45 degrees Celsius are likely to be recorded in certain areas of the Kakinada and Nellore districts. Temperatures ranging from 40 degrees Celsius to 43 degrees Celsius are likely to be recorded in certain areas of the Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Parvathipuram Manyam, Visakhapatnam, Anakapalli, Kurnool, Nandyal, Anantapur, Sri Sathya Sai, YSR Kadapa, Annamayya, Chittoor, and Tirupati districts.

In Telangana, the highest temperature of 46.5 degrees Celsius was recorded in Dilawarpur in Nirmal district. Dharmasagar in Hanumakonda district, Choppadandi in Karimnagar district, and Odela in Peddapalli district recorded 46.4 degrees Celsius.

Endapalli in Jagtial, Jangaon in Jangaon district, Penuballi in Khammam, Asifabad in Kumaram Bheem, Kotapally in Mancherial and Balkonda in Nizamabad recorded the maximum temperature of 46.3 degrees Celsius.

According to IMD, heat wave conditions are very likely to prevail at isolated pockets in Komuram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, and Nagarkurnool districts of Telangana on Friday.