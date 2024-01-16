Telugu journalist slut-shamed for riding pillion on minister’s bike for TV show

A woman journalist faced online sexual harassment from the supporters of the Telugu Desam Party on Sunday, January 14, after she rode pillion on a bike with a minister while filming a segment of a news feature on Sankranti. Thirty-five-year old Haseena Shaik, a reporter with TV9, was on the ground on Saturday, January 13, covering Sankranti celebrations in Andhra Pradesh’s Vijayawada. At one point, she sat behind former Andhra Pradesh Civil Supplies Minister Kodali Nani of the YSRCP, while the minister participated in a bike rally. This video is being used to insinuate an unethical, sexual relationship between the minister and the journalist.

Many TDP members including the party’s state organising secretary, Sistla Lohith took to Twitter and shamed Haseena for the segment. The TV9 segment that aired on xxx was a news feature about Sankranti and cock-fighting contests, and planned the shoot with Kodali Nani, who was decked up in traditional wear for the semi-scripted show.

Haseena had to follow the leader from one point to another, which is why she decided to ride pillion with him, the journalist told TNM. “I have been working with TV9 since 2003. There is a general feeling among TDP supporters that TV9 doesn’t grant proper coverage to their party, because of which they are targeting me. The worrying part is that official handles of small scale TDP leaders also reposted the video with such tweets,” Haseena said, referring to tweets implying a relationship between her and the minister.

“If they feel my channel’s coverage is biased, they can take it up with the management,” Haseena said, “They didn’t even consider the fact that I am a woman. I have reported on important issues like the Kedarnath floods and the Ukraine war and have never supported any one party in my coverage. I will now complain to the AP Mahila Commission and to the National Commission for Women. This issue needs to be addressed,” concluded Haseena.

Several small scale independent YouTubers and Twitter handles defended Hassena alleging that irrespective of the merits of the interview, such statements were derogatory and sexist in nature. “Statements like these reflect poorly on TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu and it will not be tolerated by female journalists like me,” said AimTV reporter Rupvani Konneru. YouTuber Siddhu Manchikanti Potharaju also defended Haseena stating that while he had reservations about the interview itself, slut-shaming, insulting Haseena was completely distasteful and uncalled for.