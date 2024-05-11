Telugu actors Allu Arjun, Ram Charan campaign for YSRCP, Jana Sena

Popular Telugu actors and first cousins Allu Arjun and Ram Charan took part in the final day of the election campaign in Andhra Pradesh. While both the young actors are related to Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan, party loyalties seem to have led them down different paths. Ram Charan stood beside his paternal uncle Pawan Kalyan in Pithapuram, while Allu Arjun supported YSRCP’s Nandyal candidate and his close friend Silpa Ravichandra Kishore Reddy.

While Allu Arjun, popular across India for his Pushpa franchise, also has familial ties to Pawan Kalyan, he did not campaign for the Jana Sena and instead supported the YSRCP. Arjun’s paternal aunt Konidela Surekha is married to Chiranjeevi, Pawan Kalyan’s elder brother.

The Nandyal district, where Arjun participated in campaigning, was carved out of the erstwhile Kurnool district in Rayalaseema, a region of Andhra Pradesh well known as a YSRCP stronghold. Pithapuram on the other hand, where Ram Charan was present, currently falls under the Kakinada district and was a part of erstwhile East Godavari, a belt with the concentration of several members of the forward caste Kapu community to which both Ram Charan and Pawan Kalyan belong.