Need to teach children about Rama Rajya, not Hollywood heroes, says CM Chandrababu

Children should be told stories of heroes from Puranas and not about Batman, Spiderman and Superman, said Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Friday while emphasising the need for connecting the younger generation with 'India’s rich cultural heritage and history'.

Speaking at an event organised under the banner of Bharatiya Vigyana Sammelana on Friday, December 26, CM Chandrababu said that children should be taught the Puranas (ancient, traditional folklore) instead of teaching them about Batman, Superman and Spiderman.

"It is important to teach future generations that more than Hollywood superheroes, the heroes of our mythology are supreme. Hanuman, Arjuna, Krishna and Shiva are greater than Superman and Ironman," he said.

CM Chandrababu also added that 'there isn't a greater human this world has witnessed than Lord Ram.' "We need to teach children about Rama Rajyam. More than the movie Avatar, our Ramayana and Mahabharatha are worthy," he added saying that alongside heroes we should also teach children about Karna and Kamsa (the antagonists of Mahabharata).