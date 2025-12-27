Need to teach children about Rama Rajya, not Hollywood heroes, says CM Chandrababu

Follow TNM's for news updates and story links.
Children should be told stories of heroes from Puranas and not about Batman, Spiderman and Superman, said Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Friday while emphasising the need for connecting the younger generation with 'India’s rich cultural heritage and history'.
Speaking at an event organised under the banner of Bharatiya Vigyana Sammelana on Friday, December 26, CM Chandrababu said that children should be taught the Puranas (ancient, traditional folklore) instead of teaching them about Batman, Superman and Spiderman.
"It is important to teach future generations that more than Hollywood superheroes, the heroes of our mythology are supreme. Hanuman, Arjuna, Krishna and Shiva are greater than Superman and Ironman," he said.
CM Chandrababu also added that 'there isn't a greater human this world has witnessed than Lord Ram.' "We need to teach children about Rama Rajyam. More than the movie Avatar, our Ramayana and Mahabharatha are worthy," he added saying that alongside heroes we should also teach children about Karna and Kamsa (the antagonists of Mahabharata).
Referencing Mohan Bhagawat, CM Chandrababu also made a case for how everyone should have three children. "This is very important. I also say always we are crossing population levels. If all of us focus on population, by 2047, nobody can dominate India," he added.
"Only Indians have family values. No other families do. I am saying this because we acknowledge that marriage is not our decision but a divine one. Family gives financial security, health and personal security. This matters and no other country but India has this. Mohan Bhagawat ji always promoted these values," CM Chandrababu said adding that everyone has to 'sink with Mohan Bhagawat's ideology' at a time when India's GDP grows.
The CM also spoke about the importance of preserving India’s knowledge systems while advancing science and technology for the future. He stressed the need to protect and revive India’s ancient knowledge traditions and expressed confidence that India would restore its historic scientific glory and continue to contribute meaningfully to global scientific progress.
Reflecting on ancient achievements, the CM referred to Indus valley civilisation’s urban planning, the global spread of yoga, the foundations of Ayurveda, and renowned centres of learning such as Takshashila and Nalanda.
He also recalled the contributions of great Indian thinkers including Aryabhata, Bhaskaracharya, Charaka, Dhanvantari, and Kautilya, describing them as enduring sources of inspiration.