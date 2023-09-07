TDP, YSRCP play blame game for violence during Lokesh’s padayatra

The ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) and the opposition Telugu Desam Party (TDP) in Andhra Pradesh have blamed each other for the violence during TDP leader Nara Lokesh’s padayatra in Bhimavaram town earier this week.

Lokesh, who is the General Secretary of TDP, has termed the attack on his Yuva Galam padayatra on Tuesday night as pre-planned. He also slammed the police for booking TDP leaders and arresting them instead of taking action against those who attacked the padayatra.

Lokesh, the son of TDP President and former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, also accused the ruling party leaders of using anti-social elements to disrupt his padayatra.

However, Minister for Civil Supplies, Karumuri Venkata Nageswara Rao, alleged that it was TDP which hatched a conspiracy to create unrest in Bhimavaram at the behest of Lokesh.

He said Lokesh’s gang of anti-social elements attacked people with sticks and stones.