TDP, YSRCP indulge in slugfest over credit for Bhogapuram airport

With the first validation flight landing successfully at Bhogapuram Greenfield International Airport on Sunday, January 4, a war of words broke out between the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) over who should get credit for the project.

While TDP, which is heading the ruling coalition, claimed the credit for the airport, Opposition YSRCP dubbed Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu ‘credit chor’. Former Chief Minister and YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy posted that with the first flight landing at Bhogapuram airport, Andhra Pradesh accelerates on its growth runway, marking a significant milestone for Vision Vizag.

“Congratulations to the GMR Group for their exceptional efforts. During our tenure expedited permissions, timely approvals and land acquisition including relief and rehabilitation (R&R) with an outlay of close to Rs 960 crore helped lay a strong foundation for steady progress. A significant portion of the project work was completed, which has been instrumental in achieving this milestone. I also fondly recall the efforts and contribution of Nitin Gadkari Ji in approving the Bhogapuram Airport Bypass National Highway project in March 2023, connecting Visakhapatnam Port with Bhogapuram International Airport,” wrote the YSRCP president.