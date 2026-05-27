TDP should reserve 33% seats for women in 2029 general elections: Nara Lokesh proposes

Follow TNM’s WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national working president Nara Lokesh on Wednesday, May 27, proposed that the party would allocate 33% of its seats to women in the 2029 general elections, irrespective of whether the women’s reservation bill is implemented at the national level.

Addressing the party’s annual Mahanadu event in Amaravati, Lokesh said whether the constitutional amendment bill passes in Parliament or not, women’s reservations must be implemented. “We need more women legislators, more women leaders and more women policymakers. Women will lead the future of the TDP,” he said.

“Many parties speak about women’s empowerment during elections, but forget women once polls are over. TDP believes in women’s empowerment both in principle and practice,” he added. TNM has learnt that the party's National Presiden Chandrababu Naidu will accept the proposal in his speech on May 28.

Referring to the Constitution Amendment Bill introduced by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led Union government, Lokesh accused opposition parties led by the Congress of obstructing measures aimed at empowering women. The TDP is part of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) led by the BJP.