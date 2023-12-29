TDP to launch campaign for Backward Class community rights in Andhra Pradesh

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) National General Secretary Nara Lokesh announced a two-month-long programme 'Jai Ho BC' to champion Backward Class (BC) community rights across Andhra Pradesh starting from January 4, 2024. The programme aims to create awareness among the Backward Classes (BCs) about the alleged injustices done to them during the YSRCP regime.

Speaking at a press conference on Friday, December 29, at TDP Central Office, Mangalagiri, Nara Lokesh said the first phase of the programme will include regular visits to the parliamentary constituencies, assembly constituencies, and mandals where TDP leaders with TDP workers will take detailed notes of the difficulties faced by the BC Community.

This will be followed by a grand state-level public meeting, and subsequently, a special manifesto for the BCs will be released. The objective of the program is to raise awareness and support for the BCs and address their concerns.