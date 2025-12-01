TDP Parliamentary leader Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu seeks SIR in Andhra Pradesh

Follow TNM’s WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.



TDP Parliamentary Party leader Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu on Sunday, December 1, said that the Election Commission of India should undertake the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls in Andhra Pradesh.

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader said that the party would welcome the SIR taken up by the Election Commission in various states. He stated this while talking to media persons after the all-party meeting chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in Delhi ahead of the Parliament session.

The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government sought the cooperation of all the parties in the smooth functioning of the Parliament. The opposition parties demanded a debate on the concerns about SIR during the winter session, beginning on Monday.

TDP, the BJP led NDA’s strongest ally raised various issues during the meeting. It sought a debate during the session on the sharing of Krishna River waters between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Sri Krishna Devarayalu said he also raised the issue of the Jaljivan Mission. He sought a debate in the Parliament so that there is clarity on how the Jaljivan scheme will be implemented and what benefits Andhra Pradesh can get.