TDP-JSP hold show of strength against YSRCP, say Amravati will remain AP capital

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday, January 14 said that the countdown has begun for the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government in Andhra Pradesh to go down, and reassured that Amravati would remain the capital of Andhra Pradesh. He was participating in Bhogi celebrations along with Jana Sena Party (JSP) chief Pawan Kalyan in Amravati.

In the joint show of strength, 'Telugu Jaatiki Swarna Yugam-Sankranti Sankalpam' (Sankranti promise for a golden era for Telugu people) Naidu and Pawan Kalyan burned a few orders and policies of the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government in the Bhogi fire to symbolise the end of the YSRCP rule in the state.

“Our capital is Amaravati. During our government, we planned to make it the capital for eradicating poverty and generating profit by including people in the development process. We reiterate that Amaravati will be the capital of the state. The countdown has begun, there are only 87 days left for making YSRCP-free Andhra,” Naidu said.

The TDP and JSP, have already announced an alliance for the upcoming Assembly elections.

Earlier on Saturday evening, Pawan Kalyan visited Naidu to discuss seat sharing between the two parties and the common manifesto for the upcoming elections. According to reports, there is a lack of clarity regarding seat sharing as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) could also potentially make entry into the alliance.