TDP-JSP-BJP alliance seeks NHRC intervention in pension disbursement in Andhra

The TDP-JSP-BJP alliance in Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday, April 9, sought intervention of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) in wake of the alleged mishandling of pension distribution by the YSRCP led state government in Andhra Pradesh. The improper distribution reportedly resulted in the death of 33 pensioners.

Leaders of the three parties addressed a joint letter to the NHRC Chairman, highlighting serious human rights violations and systemic failures leading to the loss of innocent lives.

They alleged that despite clear directives from the Election Commission of India to ensure uninterrupted pension distribution through alternative arrangements, the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government chose to summon pensioners to secretariats, resulting in extreme hardships for the beneficiaries.