TDP-Jana Sena promise to be loan guarantor for Andhra women students if voted to power

Nara Bhuvaneswari, the wife of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, announced the 'Kalalaku Rekkalu' poll promise on March 8, International Women’s Day. Under this scheme, the TDP and Jana Sena alliance, if vote to power, will act as loan guarantor for women obtaining loans from banks to pursue professional courses, and the government will also bear the entire loan interest for the duration of the course, she said.

Speaking at a public meeting in Pattikonda while campaigning for the upcoming Assembly elections, Bhuvaneswari said the scheme is aimed at helping women achieve their goal of pursuing professional courses. With this initiative, no daughter of Andhra Pradesh will have to compromise on her dreams due to financial constraints, she said. She also said that the scheme would be a significant step towards women's empowerment in Andhra Pradesh, allowing all eligible women to pursue professional courses of their choice anywhere in the country.

TDP chief Naidu and Jana Sena president Pawan Kalyan met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP President JP Nadda in Delhi on March 7, reportedly to discuss an alliance between the three parties before the upcoming elections to the Andhra Pradesh Assembly and the Lok Sabha. The talks reportedly focused on the number of seats to be allotted to the BJP as part of the tripartite alliance.