TDP-Jana Sena joint manifesto be released on March 17

The joint manifesto of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and Jana Sena for the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections will be released on March 17. The alliance will also make an important announcement on their ‘super six guarantees’.

Addressing a press conference on Thursday, March 7, TDP state president K Atchannaidu said that a grand programme would be organised for the manifesto release. “Along with the manifesto, future plans of the alliance would also be discussed,” he said.

Attachanaidu further said that 10 lakh people are expected to attend the gathering.