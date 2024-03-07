TDP-Jana Sena joint manifesto be released on March 17

The joint manifesto of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and Jana Sena for the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections will be released on March 17. The alliance will also make an important announcement on their ‘super six guarantees’.
Addressing a press conference on Thursday, March 7, TDP state president K Atchannaidu said that a grand programme would be organised for the manifesto release. “Along with the manifesto, future plans of the alliance would also be discussed,” he said.
Attachanaidu further said that 10 lakh people are expected to attend the gathering.
The ‘super six guarantees’ were announced by TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh on February 12. It included generating 20 lakh jobs for youth, providing a monthly unemployment allowance of Rs 3,000 until employment is secured, and giving parents of school going children Rs 15,000 under the Thalliki Vandanam scheme.
The guarantees also included benefits for farmers from an annual grant of Rs 20,000 under a scheme titled Annadata, providing three free cylinders annually to every household and access to purified drinking water with tap connections for every household in Andhra Pradesh.
Lokesh also promised that under the Aadabidda Nidhi scheme, women aged 18 to 59 would receive a monthly grant of Rs 1500 and free travel for women in RTC buses.
The manifesto will be jointly released by TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu and Jana Sena president Pawan Kalyan at a public meeting to be organised at Chilakaluripet in Guntur district on March 17.