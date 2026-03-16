TDP issues notice to Andhra MP caught allegedly using drugs at Hyderabad farmhouse

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The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has taken a serious view of party MP Putta Mahesh Kumar Yadav allegedly being caught using drugs in Hyderabad and has reportedly directed him to stay away from party activities.​

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu reportedly took a serious view of the incident in which the MP allegedly tested positive for drugs following a police raid on a party at former BRS MLA Pilot Rohith Reddy’s farmhouse at Moinabad near Hyderabad on the night of Saturday, March 14.​

At the direction of Chandrababu Naidu, TDP’s Andhra Pradesh unit president Palla Srinivasa Rao issued a notice to the MP from Eluru, seeking a written clarification on the allegations against him within five days.​

In a statement issued on social media on March 15, Mahesh Kumar Yadav denied the allegations, saying he only went to the farmhouse for a dinner party.

Srinivasa Rao reportedly told the MP that the party leadership has taken seriously the allegations that he took drugs at the Moinabad farmhouse on March 14 and the wide media reports about the incident. He said the TDP feels that these developments may cause serious harm to the party’s image.​

The TDP state chief asked Putta Mahesh to submit a detailed clarification on the issue. He has also been asked to stay away from party activities till a comprehensive report is received in the matter.​

Directing the MP to submit a written clarification within five days, Srinivasa Rao said that, based on his clarification, the party will take the required action.​

TDP’s Putta Mahesh and BRS leader Rohith Reddy were among six persons who allegedly tested positive for methamphetamine or cocaine, according to Telangana’s Elite Action Group for Drug Law Enforcement (EAGLE), which conducted the raid. A total of 11 people were reportedly found at the party.​

A case has been registered at Moinabad Police Station under section 8 (C), 22 (A), 27, 29 of the NDPS Act; sections 25 (1-B) (a) and 30 of the Arms Act; section 34 (a) of the Telangana State Excise Act; and sections 109, 131 r/w 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).​

Putta Mahesh was reportedly released on station bail on March 15. Rohith Reddy and two other accused were remanded to judicial custody for 14 days.

Police produced Rohith Reddy, his brother Ritesh Reddy and Delhi-based businessman Namith Sharma before a magistrate at Upperpally late on March 15 night. After hearing arguments from both sides, the magistrate remanded the accused to judicial custody.

According to the police, Namith Sharma allegedly opened fire from a revolver during the raid. The licensed weapon allegedly belonged to Ritesh Reddy.

A .32 calibre revolver (made in Germany), along with live and empty cartridges, was reportedly seized from Namith Sharma. Another accused, Silveri Sharath Kumar, was found holding empty cartridge cases.

During the search, cocaine weighing 0.26 grams was allegedly recovered from Sharath Kumar, who allegedly confessed to procuring the drug through a man named Kaushik Ravi.