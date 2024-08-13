TDP finds itself on a tightrope walk with the Waqf (Amendment) Bill

On the one hand, TDP expressed support, but on the other, also agreed to the Bill to be sent to the Parliamentary committee. Speaking in the Lok Sabha, TDP MP GM Harish Balayogi said his party “would not mind the Bill being sent to a parliamentary panel.”

“I appreciate the concern with which the government has brought this Bill. The purpose of the donors (of the Waqf land) needs to be protected. When the purpose and power get misused, it is the responsibility of the government to bring reforms and transparency in the system… (But) If wider consultations are required to remove misconceptions and wrong information… and to educate (members) on the purpose of the Bill, we have no problem sending it to a select committee,” he said on August 8.

Addressing a press conference on August 10, TDP minority cell general secretary Mohammad Fathullah argued that TDP’s intervention caused the Union government to refer the contentious Bill to a Parliamentary committee.