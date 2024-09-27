TDP demands Jagan Reddy declare his faith before visiting Tirumala

Ahead of YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) chief Jagan Mohan Reddy’s visit to the Tirumala Tirupati temple on Saturday, September 28, the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) led alliance in the state has stepped up their campaign against him. The TDP has asked former CM Jagan, a practising Christian, to sign a declaration form declaring his faith in Lord Venkateswara before entering the temple.

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) made it mandatory in July 2012 for those belonging to faiths other than Hinduism to sign this declaration form. The then TTD Joint Executive Officer (JEO) KS Srinivsasa Raju stated that as per GO MS No 311 of the state revenue endowments- 1, Rule no. 16, non-Hindus must sign this declaration.

The TDP has alleged that Jagan didn’t abide by this practice while he was the Chief Minister between 2019-2024.