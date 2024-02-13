TDP demands Bharat Ratna for NTR

At the national level too, NTR played a crucial role in the formation of the National Front (NF), which included parties like the Janata Dal, the Asom Gana Parishad and others along with the TDP, and he became the president of this front, the TDP MP pointed out.

NTR was also instrumental in the formation of a non-Congress government at the Centre in 1989, he added.

This apart, as the leader of the opposition in the Andhra Pradesh Assembly, NTR played a very important role in ensuring the responsibility of the executive to the legislature which is one of the main features of democracy, Ravindra Kumar said.

The TDP MP also recalled the services of the late NTR as a social reformer who had created several opportunities in the economic, socio-political, educational and employment sectors.

Terming NTR as the source of inspiration, who gave rights to women in ancestral property and placed daughters at par with sons, the TDP leader claimed the pioneering act of NTR was later emulated by the Centre.

Considering the stature and selfless service rendered by NTR, it would be more befitting to confer upon him the highest civilian award of Bharat Ratna, which will be a matter of pride for not only the Telugu people, but also to the whole nation, he added.