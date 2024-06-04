TDP decimates YSRCP in landslide victory, Naidu to come back as CM

In the Lok Sabha polls too, out of the 25 seats, the TDP was leading in 16, YSRCP in four, BJP in three, and JSP in two. In the previous LS election in 2019, the YSRCP won 22 seats while the TDP won only three. Until now, the BJP had zero presence in the state.

Following Chandrababu Naidu’s arrest in the alleged skill development scam case on September 9, 2023, the JSP, headed by actor-politician Pawan Kalyan, allied with the TDP in a show of solidarity and protest against the YSRCP. JSP was already in an alliance with the BJP in the state by then. Ahead of the Andhra Assembly and Lok Sabha polls, the TDP rejoined the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), six years after they had walked out. Naidu had left the NDA just before the 2019 Assembly elections, upset over the Union government’s failed assurance of granting special category status to Andhra Pradesh after its bifurcation from Telangana.

While TDP alone has managed to go way past the halfway mark on its own, the JSP too has performed on par with the YSRCP, despite this being only the second time the party is contesting elections and the absence of many strong leaders or known faces. Pawan Kalyan himself, who lost from both seats he contested in 2019, has won from Pithapuram with a comfortable margin of over 67,000 votes.