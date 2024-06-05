TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu says people of Andhra Pradesh have won

The people of Andhra Pradesh have won, said Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N. Chandrababu Naidu after the TDP-JSP-BJP alliance stormed to power in the state with a landslide victory in the Assembly elections on Tuesday.

“Today, my heart is filled with gratitude. I thank the people of our state for blessing the TDP-JSP-BJP alliance with an overwhelming mandate to serve them. Together, we have won a battle to reclaim our state, and together, we will rebuild it,” Naidu posted on X.

He also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and BJP President J. P. Nadda for their commitment to Andhra Pradesh’s future.

Naidu, who is set to become the Chief Minister once again, congratulated Jana Sena Party leader Pawan Kalyan and state BJP chief D Purandeswari for the alliance’s big win.

“This significant victory is the result of the hard work and dedication of our leaders and workers, who fought bravely against all odds until the last vote was cast. I extend my heartfelt gratitude to each one of them for their unwavering commitment, and congratulate them on this outstanding achievement,” he added.

Earlier, responding to a social media post by PM Modi congratulating him on NDA’s emphatic victory, Naidu on behalf of the people of Andhra Pradesh congratulated him on the NDA's victory in the Lok Sabha and Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections.

“Our people of Andhra Pradesh have blessed us with a remarkable mandate. This mandate is a reflection of their trust in our alliance and its vision for the state. Together with our people, we shall rebuild Andhra Pradesh and restore its glory.,” he said.

The NDA bagged 164 seats in the 175-member Assembly. The TDP alone won 135 seats. The Jana Sena led by Pawan Kalyan secured 21 seats, while the BJP won eight seats. The ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) could manage to win just 11 seats.

The TDP-led alliance also won 21 out of the 25 Lok Sabha seats in the state. Meanwhile, TDP General Secretary Nara Lokesh called the alliance’s win a victory of good over evil.

“This is a victory of good over evil, truth over falsehood, Dharma over Adharma, prosperity over persecution, construction over corruption, and development over destruction,” he said.

“It was a battle between us, the people of Andhra Pradesh, and a corrupt regime that tore our beloved state apart. In the end, we won,” posted Lokesh, who is the son of Chandrababu Naidu.