TDP-BJP-JSP gearing up for first show of strength in Andhra ahead of polls

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP), Jana Sena Party (JSP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have been making large-scale arrangements for the successful conduct of the March 17 public meeting at Chilakaluripet, their first after forging the alliance for upcoming Assembly and Lok Sabha polls in Andhra Pradesh.

The NDA partners plan to mobilise numerous people for the meeting, which will be addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, TDP supremo N. Chandrababu Naidu, and Jana Sena leader and actor Pawan Kalyan.

This will also be the first public meeting to be addressed by the trio after a decade.

Upbeat over the tripartite alliance and the seat sharing deal taking shape, the TDP is deploying all its resources in coordination with the two allies to ensure the success of the public meeting in Guntur district.

TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh, who is supervising the arrangements for the first show of strength by the alliance, on Wednesday visited the venue along with leaders of the BJP and the Jana Sena.

The alliance leaders performed the 'Bhoomi Pooja' at Boppudi, the venue of the March 17 public meeting.

All three partners are taking the event as a prestigious one.

The leaders recalled that even in 2014, the then alliance partners launched the election campaign in Guntur district, which turned out to be a grand success.