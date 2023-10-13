TDP alleges Naidu’s life in danger in jail, cops release health bulletin to counter

A war of words has broken out between the YSR Congress Party and the Telugu Desam Party (TDP ) over Chandrababu Naidu. TDP General Secretary Nara Lokesh on Friday, October 13, alleged that there is an “immediate” threat to his father Chandrababu Naidu’s life in the Rajahmundry central jail. Responding to the allegations, the jail officials released a health bulletin briefing the TDP chief’s health condition. As per the bulletin, Chandrababu Naidu’s health was stable.

According to the prison authorities, Chandrababu informed them about the skin related problem, following which an examination was conducted by dermatologists, they said. “Chandrababu's health is stable and there is no need to panic,” said Raj Kumar, Deputy Superintendent, Rajahmundry Central Jail.

On Friday, Nara Lokesh alleged that Chandrababu Naidu was denied medical treatment in the jail which contributed to his weight loss, infection and allergies. Lokesh threatened that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will be held responsible if anything untoward happened to his father.