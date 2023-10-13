TDP alleges Naidu’s life in danger in jail, cops release health bulletin to counter

A war of words has broken out between the YSR Congress Party and the Telugu Desam Party (TDP ) over Chandrababu Naidu. TDP General Secretary Nara Lokesh on Friday, October 13, alleged that there is an “immediate” threat to his father Chandrababu Naidu’s life in the Rajahmundry central jail. Responding to the allegations, the jail officials released a health bulletin briefing the TDP chief’s health condition. As per the bulletin, Chandrababu Naidu’s health was stable.
According to the prison authorities, Chandrababu informed them about the skin related problem, following which an examination was conducted by dermatologists, they said. “Chandrababu's health is stable and there is no need to panic,” said Raj Kumar, Deputy Superintendent, Rajahmundry Central Jail.
On Friday, Nara Lokesh alleged that Chandrababu Naidu was denied medical treatment in the jail which contributed to his weight loss, infection and allergies. Lokesh threatened that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will be held responsible if anything untoward happened to his father.
“There is an undeniable and immediate threat to CBN's life. He is being deliberately harmed. His safety is unquestionably at risk. CBN is facing a dire situation, dealing with mosquitoes, contaminated water, weight loss, infections, and allergies, all without access to timely medical assistance. The GoAP is trying to administer steroids to him. What is it that the Government doctors and administration are trying to hide? If any harm befalls @ncbn garu, @ysjagan will be responsible.” Lokesh said.
According to TDP leaders, Chandrababu Naidu’s weight dropped by seven kilograms.
Responding to the allegations made by Lokesh, YSRCP MP Vijayasai Reddy said, “Many former Chief Ministers and Ministers went to prison. But no party stooped so low in their allegations.” Dismissing the allegations of threat to Naidu’s life, he said that doctors have clarified that his health condition is stable.
As per the medical bulletin issued by the authorities, the former Chief Minister’s blood pressure is 140/80, temperature is normal, pulse rate is 87, oxygen saturation is 97, and the physical activity level is “good.”
Chandrababu Naidu was arrested in the alleged AP Skill Development Corporation (APSDC) scam in September by the Andhra CID. He faces allegations of misleading the cabinet and misappropriating money from the state’s exchequer.