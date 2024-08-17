Swarna Andhra Pradesh: Naidu ropes in Tata Sons chairman to co-chair special task force

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday, August 16, named Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran as the co-chairperson of the Task Force for Economic Development. The task force, chaired by CM Naidu, is the government’s initiative aimed at creating a Swarna (golden) Andhra Pradesh by 2047.
Tata Group will also be a part of the Centre for Global Leadership (CGL) created by Andhra Pradesh government in Amaravati in partnership with the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII).
CM Naidu said the Tata Group has also promised to explore the possibility of setting up a Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) development centre at Visakhapatnam. The group will also look into possibilities of partnerships in multiple sectors and enhance the state’s air connectivity with carriers Air India and Vistara.
Andhra Pradesh IT Minister Nara Lokesh said the state government’s target was to ensure employment for 20 lakh youngsters in the coming five years. He urged Chandrasekaran to invest in IT, electronics, food processing, automobile, renewable energy, telecommunications, and chemical manufacturing sectors.