Swarna Andhra Pradesh: Naidu ropes in Tata Sons chairman to co-chair special task force

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday, August 16, named Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran as the co-chairperson of the Task Force for Economic Development. The task force, chaired by CM Naidu, is the government’s initiative aimed at creating a Swarna (golden) Andhra Pradesh by 2047.

Tata Group will also be a part of the Centre for Global Leadership (CGL) created by Andhra Pradesh government in Amaravati in partnership with the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII).