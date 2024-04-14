Stone hurled at CM Jagan: PM Modi reacts, Naidu, Stalin, others condemn violence

On Saturday, April 13, the YSRCP chief sustained an injury on his left eyebrow after being hit by a stone. Doctors immediately provided first aid to him on the bus. As part of ‘Memantha Siddham Yatra’, the Chief Minister was standing on a special campaign bus to greet people.

YSRCP MLA Vellampalli Srinivas, who was standing next to Jagan, sustained an injury in his left eye. The incident occurred at Singh Nagar Dhaba Kotla Centre when the YSRCP Chief was campaigning for his party’s candidates for next month’s Assembly and Lok Sabha polls. YSRCP has blamed TDP for the incident.

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin also condemned the attack and said, “Political differences should never escalate to violence. Let's uphold civility and mutual respect as we engage in the democratic process.”

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee said she was shocked by the attack and wished Jagan a speedy recovery.

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president and Telangana MLA KT Rama Rao also condemned the attack and said, “Violence has no place in democracy and I hope strict preventive measures are put in place by ECI.”