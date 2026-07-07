Srushti Fertility Centre scam: Andhra govt reinstates three doctors involved in case

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Less than a year after they were arrested in one of the biggest alleged baby-trafficking and IVF fraud cases in the Telugu states, three Andhra Pradesh government doctors have been reinstated into service.

The Andhra Pradesh government has revoked the suspension of Dr Vasupalli Ravi, Dr Pulumuru Usha Devi and Dr Arimilli Vidyullatha, all of whom were arrested in July 2025 in connection with the Srushti Fertility Centres scam, allegedly masterminded by Dr Namratha.

The three doctors were among 25 people arrested after investigators uncovered what they described as a large-scale baby-trafficking and extortion racket operating through Dr Namratha's chain of Universal Srushti Fertility Centres.

Dr Arimilli Vidyullatha and Dr Pulumuru Usha Devi were arrested on August 5, 2025. A day later, Dr Vasupalli Ravi was arrested. They were booked under relevant sections of the Surrogacy (Regulation) Act and the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act. They were subsequently released on bail.

Addressing the media in July 2025, Hyderabad’s North Zone Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Rashmi Perumal said that couples seeking in vitro fertilisation (IVF) were persuaded to opt for surrogacy packages costing between Rs 30 lakh and Rs 44 lakh with the promise of a ‘guaranteed baby.’

However, instead of arranging legal medical surrogacy, the network allegedly trafficked babies from vulnerable families. The network is even alleged to have sold infants stolen from hospitals.

The investigation has revealed that Dr Namratha established multiple fertility clinics in Secunderabad, Kondapur, Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada, Nellore, Rajahmundry, Bhubaneswar, and Kolkata.

According to the 2021 Surrogacy (Regulation) Act, commercial surrogacy is illegal. The Act only permits ‘altruistic’ surrogacy. By law, the surrogate’s sole motive must be an intention to help the couple and not financial gain. Only the surrogate’s medical expenses are to be paid for. Further, the surrogate must be a close relative of the intended couple.