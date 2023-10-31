Skill development scam: Andhra HC grants Naidu four weeks bail on medical grounds

The Andhra Pradesh High Court has granted interim bail to Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief Chandrababu Naidu, who has been jailed for seven weeks now in connection with the alleged skill development scam case. The court granted Naidu interim bail for four weeks on medical grounds, asking him to surrender again on or before November 28. Naidu has been asked to furnish a bail bond for Rs 1 lakh with two sureties. The court also said Naidu will have to get treated at a hospital of choice at his own expense, and provide details about the treatment given to him and the hospital where he got treated, in a sealed cover to the Superintendent of the Rajahmundry Central Prison at the time of his surrender.

Naidu has also been directed to not make any direct or indirect inducement, threat, or promise to anyone acquainted with the facts of the case to dissuade them from disclosing such facts to the court or any other authority.

The court also prohibited him from participating in any public programmes and to venture out in public only for hospital visits. The court will hear arguments on the main bail petition on November 10. Naidu has been lodged in the Rajahmundry Central Jail for about fifty days since September 11. He had sought interim bail to “facilitate the undertaking of necessary medical tests and treatment under the supervision of his personal physician.”