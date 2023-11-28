Skill development case: SC issues notice to Chandrababu Naidu

The Supreme Court on Tuesday, November 28, agreed to examine a plea filed by the Andhra Pradesh Government challenging grant of regular bail to TDP supremo and former Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu in connection with the alleged Skill Development Corporation case. A Bench of Justices Bela M Trivedi and Satish Chandra Sharma issued a notice to Naidu and asked him to respond before December 8 on a Special Leave Petition filed by the Andhra Pradesh Government.

The Bench said that the condition imposed by the Andhra Pradesh High Court restraining the political leader from making any public comments related to the case will continue till the next date of listing.

However, it did not favour extending the condition imposed by the High Court barring Naidu from organising or participating in public rallies and meetings.