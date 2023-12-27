Six relatives of Andhra MLA killed in car crash in US

Six Indians were killed in a car accident on a highway in Texas, United States on Wednesday, December 27. They were all relatives of Mummidivaram MLA from YSRCP Ponnada Venkata Satish Kumar. The head-on collision of two cars happened on Highway 67 near Johnson County. Five of the victims were from the same family, native to Amalapuram in Andhra Pradesh’s BR Ambedkar Konaseema district. The victims were identified as Nageshwara Rao, his wife Seetamahalakshmi, daughter Naveena, and two grandchildren Kruthik and Nishitha, according to Eenadu.

Nageshwara Rao is MLA Ponnada Satish’s uncle. The sixth victim is also a relative of the other deceased, according to reports. Nageshwara Rao and Seetamahalakshmi, residents of Amalapuram, had gone to visit their daughter in the US about two months ago, and were travelling during the Christmas break, reports said.

According to IANS, the MLA said that his uncle Nageshwara Rao and his family were residing in Atlanta. They were returning home after visiting some relatives in Texas on Christmas. The accident occurred around 4 pm (local time) on December 26 when a truck rammed into their car. The MLA said the truck with two youths was driving in the wrong direction which led to the accident. The MLA said local police officials confirmed that the truck was at fault.