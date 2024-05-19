SIT visits police stations in Andhra Pradesh to probe poll related violence

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Sunday, May 19 visited Narasaraopet town in Palnadu district as part of its probe into poll-related violence in Andhra Pradesh. SIT members investigated the I Town police station and analysed the records including the CCTV footage.

Another group investigated poll-related violence in Tirupati. They visited the SUV campus police station and checked the records relating to cases registered. The 13-member SIT, headed by Inspector General of Police (IGP) Vineet Brijlal, is probing the violent incidents that occurred in Palnadu, Anantapur and Tirupati districts.

Police officials have conducted cordon and search operations in Macherla and Gurazala Assembly constituencies in Palnadu districts. A similar operation was also conducted in the Pedkaurapadu and Sattenpalalli constituencies in the same district.